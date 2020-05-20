Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The popular Aerial Tram at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will be taken off line this summer because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The resort will use the opportunity to complete some extensive maintenance that was originally scheduled for 2021.

“This maintenance is quite extensive — and work that we have been planning for some time. We were able to push up the schedule due to the current situation, and we will conduct recommended track rope slipping and bollard repair throughout this summer and fall,” stated Vice President of Operations Tim Mason. He went on to note, “All the work will be completed late fall well in advance of our normal winter operations.”

JHMR will begin summer operations on Saturday, May 30 with opening of the Bridger Gondola for sight seeing. Off-Piste Market and the General Store will also open at that time. Other shops like Jackson Hole Sports, Teton Village Sports, Rodeo, and the Resort Store off Jackson’s Town Square will open May 23.

Later, in June, JHMR plans to open more of its summer operations at Teton Village, including the Via Ferrata and Teewinot Chairlif to service the Jackson Hole Bike Park. More activities are expected to open July 1.

