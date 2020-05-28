Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is making adjustments to its standard summer operations to compensate for social distancing and safety protocols.

The resort will open the Bridger Gondola for summer tourists beginning Saturday.

Some of the new protocols in shops and restaurants will include enhanced cleaning, social distancing, hand sanitizer stations and required protective face coverings for guests and employees.

JHMR said it is committed to following all state and local health orders and will be continuously adjusting operations and safety protocols as necessary to protect staff and guests.

In addition to the Gondola, JHMR will open other summer operations at Teton Village, including the Via Ferrata and Teewinot Chairlift servicing the Jackson Hole Bike Park. Base area activities, like the Climbing Wall, Bungee Trampoline and Frisbee Golf course, will be open as well as the Tin Can Cantina. Piste Mountain Bistro and The Deck at Piste are planned to open July 1.

You can find schedules and additional information here.