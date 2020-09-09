Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is taking steps to open for its winter season in just 78 days from Wednesday. The resort saw a dusting of snow Monday.

Resort President Mary Kate Buckley said many steps have been taken to keep operations safe, beginning with a payment deposit plan to reduce the risk to season pass purchasers. It provides an option to request a refund for any reason by October 15. Now, the resort has extended that refund deadline to November 16.

“We will be open, safe and ready for you this winter. Together with your vigilance and compliance, we will have another great season,” said Buckley.

Many facets of the resort’s winter operations have been modified to accommodate physical distancing.

Restaurant capacity was reduced. Queue management, maze configurations, and faster lift speeds will help move guests more rapidly uphill.

As soon as possible, JHMR plans to start Teewinot, Sweetwater, and Apres Vous lifts earlier. And the Aerial Tram will operate at reduced capacity on a first-come-first served basis.

New daily capacity limits will limit the number of tickets available for purchase each day to help keep guests safe.

You can learn more about the resort’s winter plans and Buckley’s letter to guests here.