TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced the close of another successful winter season.

The 2021-22 season wrapped up April 10 with 334 inches of total snowfall, below JHMR’s average of 500 inches for the past five years.

Despite a slow start for snow, JHMR was able to open on time due to increased snowmaking capacity and overnight grooming. JHMR operated the fully planned 137-day season, opening Thanksgiving Day 2021 and operating daily through April 10, 2022.

The Bridger Gondola, Casper lift, Marmot lift, Thunder lift and Sublette lift opened on Saturday, Dec.18, 2021. The Aerial Tram opened on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in time for the holiday break. Tram wait times were significantly shorter than in years past, with an average wait time of 16 minutes for the season, according to JHMR’s app, JH Insider.

JHMR implemented a reservation system and limited capacity on the mountain for the second consecutive year with an advanced ticket sales system and reservations required for Ikon and Mountain Collective pass holders. These practices helped to spread visitation throughout the season and will be continued in the 2022/23 season.

“Our strategy to manage capacity through advanced ticket sales and reservations resulted in a much-improved guest experience,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “While it was a lower-than-average snow year, we were still able to host two incredible events, the Natural Selection Tour and Kings & Queens of Corbet’s. Ending the season on a high note, we brought back the celebrated Jackson Hole Rendezvous Festival for the first time since 2019.”

JHMR will begin construction this month of employee housing that will accommodate 90 employees in the 2023-24 season. JHMR has numerous summer projects planned, including extending snowmaking coverage, enhancing terrain and expanding glading. JHMR will also replace its Thunder quad chairlift with a faster and more powerful detachable quad chairlift ahead of the 2022-23 season.

JHMR is looking forward to bringing back the Aerial Tram into its summer operations lineup, along with the Bridger Gondola, Sweetwater Gondola, Teewinot chairlift, Jackson Hole Bike Park and Via Ferrata.

