TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced activities begin opening for the summer 2022 season this weekend.

The Bridger Gondola, Sweetwater Gondola and Teewinot Chairlift will join the iconic Aerial Tram as part of its current operations lineup.

The newly expanded Jackson Hole Bike Park and sightseeing on the Bridger Gondola open on June 11, officially kicking off a full slate of summer activities at the Resort.

Now including all-new terrain for riders of all skill levels, JMHR’s expanded bike park features trails off the Sweetwater Gondola and Teewinot Chairlift. JHMR and the team at Sensus R.A.D. Trails have been hard at work mapping, designing and building the park’s new novice, advanced and adaptive trails, as well as pump tracks and jump lines. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JHMR also offers bike rentals, JH Sports Youth Bike Camps, private mountain bike park guides and adaptive mountain biking. Purchase individual tickets or a Season Pass to the bike park here.

Other attractions that open on June 11 include the bungee trampoline, ropes course and climbing wall. World-class climbing on the Via Ferrata will open on June 18, and paragliding is available now.

New this summer, an evening gondola sightseeing ticket will be required after 5 p.m. unless presenting a full-day sightseeing ticket, Summer Sightseeing Pass, Piste Mountain Bistro reservation or JHMR winter 2022-23 Season Pass with summer lift benefits. The Bridger Gondola closes at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Piste Mountain Bistro and The Deck @ Piste are closed every Friday and Saturday, as well as on June 21 and 23, July 4, Aug. 15 and Sept. 1. Additional closure days may be added. For a complete overview of summer operations, visit www.jacksonhole.com/summer.

The celebrated Aerial Tram is open for the season, giving visitors access to one of the most identifiable and popular attractions at JHMR for the first summer since 2019. When guests reach the summit, they’re offered 360-degree views of the Tetons, Jackson Hole valley and surrounding mountain ranges. The “Top of the World” also provides access to a plethora of great hiking and running trails, plus waffles and beverages at Corbet’s Cabin. The Aerial Tram operates daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 9. Find day ticket pricing and additional information here.

The Resort reminds all guests that early season conditions still exist. Those interested in visiting the Resort in early June should bring appropriate clothing to stay warm and dry. Guests are allowed to ski in the backcountry, accessible through the Resort’s backcountry gates located near the top of the Aerial Tram. However, as part of JHMR’s special use permit with Bridger-Teton National Forest, no skiing is permitted within the ski area boundary after the winter operating season, during which time there are no ski patrol representatives on duty. Guests with ski gear will be allowed to load the tram but not the gondolas.

