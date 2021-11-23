TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is ready to open lifts to skiers and riders on Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday’s opening officially kicks off the winter season, offering 137 days of skiing and riding through closing day on Apr. 10, 2022.

As JHMR’s chairs begin to spin in Teton Village this week, JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley welcomes guests back to Teton Village.

“Mother Nature has been off to a slow start on the lower mountain, but with increased snowmaking capacity and a dedicated staff working around the clock, we are thrilled to open our lifts this Thursday,” Buckley said. “We are opening limited terrain and as conditions allow, we plan to run all lifts at full capacity while limiting daily capacity in an effort to make an even more memorable guest experience. It’s going to be a wonderful year to visit JHMR, and we look forward to seeing you on the mountain.”

On Thursday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m., JHMR will open the Teewinot Chairlift, Sweetwater Gondola to the mid-station, Après Vous Lift and the Solitude covered surface lift. Early conditions exist; please watch for unmarked obstacles.

SIGHTSEEING: The JHMR Aerial Tram will run for sightseeing and waffles service at Corbet’s Cabin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28. No ski equipment is allowed, and masks are required in the Aerial Tram and inside buildings.

Additional lifts and terrain are scheduled to open as snow and weather conditions permit.

JHMR 2021-22 Opening Day and Early Season Mountain Operations Information

* All listed times are in Mountain time.

Lift Operations and Hours: Teewinot Chairlift, Sweetwater Gondola to the mid-station, Après Vous Lift and Solitude covered surface lift will run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., effective Nov. 25. Lift status is subject to change as conditions permit.

Open Terrain: Moran to Werner plus the Solitude Station Learning Center.

2021 Early Season Ticket Pricing (Nov. 25 – Dec. 3): Adult 1 Day (19-64) $110 Senior 1 Day (65+) $90 Teen 1 Day (13-18) $102 Youth (5-12) $68 Kids (5 and under ski free) $0 Aerial Tram Sightseeing $40 Best pricing is available at jacksonhole.com.



Restaurants: Café 6311 is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grab-and-go items. The General Store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail and Rental: JH Sports is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the newly remodeled Teton Village Sports will open daily beginning Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located in town, Hoback Sports, will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving and daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 27. The JH Resort Store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guest Services and Ticketing: The ticket office is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Sports School Sales: Lessons can be booked on jacksonhole.com or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Bridger Center.

TVA will be offering free parking on Nov. 25, and 26, and regular paid parking will begin Nov. 27 for the remainder of the season. Winter parking details and rates can be found at https://tetonvillagewy.org/2021/11/08/winter-2021-22-teton-village-parking-information/

JHMR has installed new lift access gates at all existing gate locations for the 2021-22 season. The SKIDATA Flex.Gates will allow for improved access to lifts. It is recommended that lift tickets and passes be carried on the left side of the user’s body in an area free from items that will disrupt the scanning process.

The post Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to open on Thanksgiving appeared first on Local News 8.