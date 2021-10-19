TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) announced the appointment of two new members to the company’s board of directors.

Dennis Nau and Mike Corbat join Mary Kate Buckley, John Carney, Bob Grady, Connie Kemmerer, Jay Kemmerer, Eric Macy, Matt McCreedy and John Valiante, bringing the total number of board members to 10.

“I am pleased to welcome Dennis and Mike to the board of directors,” Board Chair Jay Kemmerer said. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to JHMR as we further our strategic objective of elevating our Guest Experience.”

JHMR’s board of directors is composed of individuals with backgrounds representing deep experience in the finance, retail, real estate, planning and development functions. Nau and Corbat will partner with the board to develop a long-term vision for JHMR.

Dennis Nau brings over 30 years of senior leadership with Marriott International to support JHMR’s Food & Beverage and Guest Experience departments’ objectives.

Nau joined the JHMR board of directors this June and has had a variety of executive and strategic roles in the hospitality industry across Marriott International, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Diamond Resorts. Nau led operations for the UK, Middle East and Africa regions for Marriott International. Nau also has broad brand experience as global brand officer for the JW Marriott luxury brand that included major developments of new product and guest service initiatives. He is a passionate leader who has driven excellent guest service and the enhancement of the work environment for all employees in some of the largest and most complex hospitality operations around the world. He has also served on the board of directors of several nonprofit organizations. Nau and his wife, Heidi, are recent grandparents and reside in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mike Corbat is a leader in the financial services industries, most recently having served as CEO of Citigroup, the world’s most global bank.

Corbat joined the JHMR board of directors this October and recently retired from Citigroup where he led as CEO from 2012 to 2021. Corbat leveraged Citi’s unique global network to serve its institutional and consumer banking clients with an emphasis on strong execution and the highest ethical standards. In the process, Corbat made Citi a simpler, smaller, safer and stronger institution and significantly improved the quality and consistency of Citi’s earnings. Corbat is a longtime Jackson resident, an enthusiastic fly fisherman, golfer and downhill skier. He and his wife, Donna, now reside in Wilson and have two married children and one grandchild.

