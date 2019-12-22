TETON VILLAGE, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) – Another exciting winter is underway just over the Wyoming border. This year, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is improving the mountain experience for everyone.

On Saturday, the mountain opened its newest lift, Eagle’s Rest.

“This is the last of a three-year redevelopment of the beginner area,” mountain communications director Anna Cole said of the lift that replaces one of the resort’s original chairs.

“This new lift is offering terrain-based learning for skiers and riders, and really rounds out the beginner experience at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,” she said.

Cole said the world-class facility, known for its steep and deep nature, is now a safer place for beginners to learn, away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the mountain.

Jim Kercher, director of the mountain sports school, said the best thing about the Eagle’s Rest lift is that it gives the mountain the “intermediate pitch” it’s been missing.

“The lower levels that you see behind me right now are very beginner-oriented and that gives us an advanced zone so that we can test and control, turn shade, feel really comfortable before we take them up onto the more advanced terrain,” Kercher said.

“So it was a huge gap that just got filled by installing that new lift.”

In addition to the lift, the mountain also released a new app, which Cole says gives users a two-fold approach.

“It’s offering useful mountain information and then a personalized on-mountain experience.”

With the JH INSIDER app, people can track their runs, lift wait times, mountain parking and so much more. All thanks to the continued effort of the mountain’s owners, the Kemmerer family.

“Their vision is what really made all this happen for us,” Kercher said.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Jackson Hole’s Holiday Round-Up also kicked off Saturday. The event runs through Dec. 31.