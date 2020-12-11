JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole businesses, health agencies, and travel groups have created a Visitor COVID-19 Test program for visitors. It was designed in response to some travel restrictions that require negative tests to return home from travel and help mitigate quarantine requirements.

It is based on the successful, free Vault test for Wyoming residents and employees. The program will supply tests to visitors through December 31.

According to the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, hotels and other resort and hospitality industries will notify guests before arrival. They can then preorder a Vault test and send it to their lodging. The guest may then test in place and receive their results during their stay. That would allow them to mitigate quarantine or other limitations that are being implemented in many places across the country when they return home.

This sends a clear message that Jackson Hole and Wyoming care about visitors’ health and wellbeing as well as understanding the challenges faced with travel at this time. Wyoming also cares about employees and has made free testing available to businesses and employees who live and work in the state. The program is a means to keep residents and visitors safe. This new program will not affect the availability of tests for Wyoming employees and residents,” commented Anna Olson, Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

If a guest receives a positive test, guests will need to follow statewide ordinances requiring an in-state quarantine and will be responsible for all costs associated with the additional stay. Other state requirements will also apply.

If a guest is feeling ill with flu-like symptoms, St. John’s Health can evaluate on their nurse hotline line and via a telehealth visit with one of their providers. St. John’s will then determine if the guest needs a coronavirus test, and they will deliver instructions for tests by appointment at one of their testing locations. Call 307-739-4898, option 3.

More information about the Vault testing can be found here or, contact Olson at the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.