Coronavirus Coverage

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will be canceling the Rendezvous Spring Festival for March 26-28, 2020 per the directive from Town and County officials to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 through large-scale public gatherings.

All spring music events are canceled for the remainder of the season.

The mountain is open through April 12, 2020, as planned with a heightened focus on safety and hygiene for our employees and guests.

There is currently one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sheridan, Wyoming.

JHMR will continue to monitor the situation daily, and provide updates when necessary.

