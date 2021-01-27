JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Teton County, Wyoming District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell has signed an extension of “Recommendation #11”. The health recommendation suggests people “gather in household groups only”. It will now be in effect through February14, 2021.

Household groups are people who live together in the same residence. Riddell said people should continue to go to work or school, but should not gather outside of household groups for events that occur outside of work or school.

Teton County is still experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases. There have been over 470 new cases in the past two weeks. The number of hospitalized patients is elevated and over 9% of tests taken in the past two weeks were positive. Those metrics keep Teton County in its new “Purple (Critical) Risk level.

The Health Officer’s recommendations are issued solely as guidance in protection of the community. People are asking for participation to improve the pandemic situation in the county.

You can review the complete recommendation here.

The post Jackson Hole residents urged to limit exposure to household groups appeared first on Local News 8.