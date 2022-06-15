JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – Jackson residents may be impacted by a higher amounts of tourists due to Yellowstone National Park shutting down.

The inability to enter the park has caused these tourists to seek family fun in other surrounding areas, such as Jackson Hole.

The Jackson Hole and Greater Yellowstone Visitors Center has had an increase of visitors the past couple of days. They have been directing travelers around the area to help ease their frustrations.

As tourist season is picking up, this time of year is particularly busy for Jackson Hole.

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is working hard with other chambers, residents and visitors to ensure guests are being taken care of in a safe and fun way.

They hope to still give their new coming visitors a great experience of the Rocky Mountain West.

The park shut down all entrances on Monday after roads were destroyed from flooding.

