JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING – The town of Jackson Hole has a Target Store in its future.

The comapny’s website indicates an upcoming store will be in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It appears the store will be located in the old Kmart store that shut its doors in early 2020. The store will be apporximately 70,000 sq. feet

The Jackson Hole location will be the third Target in Wyoming. The other locations are in Cheyenne and Casper. Target’s website says it’s Wyoming stores “are an importnat part of serving our guests in rural communities.”