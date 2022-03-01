JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due warmer temperatures and deteriorating ice conditions, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Ice Rinks will be closed until further notice.

The closure impacts the ice rinks at the Teton County Fairgrounds, Powderhorn Park and Owen Bircher Park in Wilson. Parks staff will continue to evaluate the rinks conditions daily until a decision is made to close them for the season.

To stay updated on the status of the ice rinks, click HERE.

The post Jackson ice rinks closed until further notice appeared first on Local News 8.