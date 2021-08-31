MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park visitors and boaters should continue to expect impacts to recreational activities, including earlier than normal closures of lake marinas, from the drawdown of Jackson Lake.

Due to very low natural flows and the need to supplement downstream reservoirs, Jackson Lake has been drawn down to levels only seen three times in the last thirty years.

Park concessions with marina facilities, Grand Teton Lodge Company and Signal Mountain Lodge Company, have modified operations in accordance with lake level changes. The Signal Mountain and Leek’s Marinas will close for the season on Monday, September 6. The Colter Bay Marina closed for the season on August 14. Boaters should also expect that park boat ramps on Jackson Lake will become unusable.

Due to drought conditions throughout the west, water supply in the form of reservoir storage is in critical need. The Jackson Lake Dam, located on the Snake River in Grand Teton, contractually provides irrigation for the Upper Snake Basin. The Jackson Lake Dam raises the water level of the natural lake by 39 feet.

