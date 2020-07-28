Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A new poll of Jackson’s in-town lodging properties indicates the tourism economy is staging some recovery.

The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board, in partnership with the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Destrimetrics indicated average occupancies were at 96.5% for the weekend of July 17. Earlier projections predicted occupancies of 83%.

The average forecast for this weekend is 82.4% and for August 7, 78.6%. Bookings for future weekends are also continuing to see steady growth.

According to the report, Jackson properties continue to experience short-term, last-minute reservations and walk-in business from drive markets.

The Coach Business is non-existent this year, which has been vital to in-town properties. Hotels are still filling with individual travelers.

Campgrounds have also been mostly full.