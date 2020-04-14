JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has launched an Economic Recovery Task Force in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its blog site, the Chamber matched 26 local leaders that represent different business categories, elected officials, communications experts, and community partners. The group will look at both short and long-term recovery as the community eventually exits the “Stay-at-Home” order.

Chamber Vice President Rick Howe said the objective is the “delicate balance of staying safe and making ends meet.”

The task force is intended to shorten recovery time and mitigate losses and will be implemented through December of 2020. The Chamber says the task force will work to minimize damages due to numerous challenges including misinformation, business opportunities and advocacy, future funding opportuntiies and workforce concerns including health, safety and unemployment.

“What is increasingly certain is that returning to work will be gradual, phased-in, and will vary by factors such as location, sector, business type or size, and the health status of workers,” said Howe. “It also will require continued social distancing, expanded use of personal protective equipment, and other counter-measures. Planning for this needs to begin now. While we have no playbook or precedent, we do have a clear, collective goal that return to work and life in Jackson Hole needs to happen safely, successfully and sustainably.”

The first meeting of the group is scheduled Wednesday, April 15.