MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Grand Teton National Park reports a 69-year-old Jackson man died while cross-country skiing with others near Phelps Lake. The skier was identified as Gary Sternberg.

Park Rangers were called at around 1 p.m. Wednesday after Sternberg collapsed. Two members of the skiing party initiated CPR.

The Rangers provided advanced life support, including CPR, for about 45 minutes. But, after prolonged resuscitation attempts, CPR was terminated.

The skiers had started at the Granite Canyon Trailhead and skied along the Moose-Wilson Road and on to Phelps Lake. Sternberg collapsed on the return trip.

Park officials say he died of an unknown medical issue.

