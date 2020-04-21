Local News

DUBOIS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Jackson man was killed in a crash on US 26, near milepost 95, near Dubois at 1:54 p.m. Saturday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said Scott E. Wright, 57, of Jackson was driving eastbound in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Troopers said the driver crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the road.

The driver overcorrected to the right and struck a westbound 2010 Ford Edge driven by Daisy Ray, 33, of Lander.

Wright died of injuries at the scene of the crash.

Ray was transported by helicopter to the Wyoming Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Three juvenile passengers in her car were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers blamed driver inattention and speed, on the part of Wright, as possible contributing factors to the crash.