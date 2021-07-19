JACKSON Wyo – (KIFI) – The Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Saturday dedicated a bronze plaque in honor of David Edward “Davey” Jackson. He is a pioneer and namesake of the community. It is in front of the Jackson Town Hall.

Wyoming State Sons of the American Revolution President, Charles White spoke of the early trapper’s activities here. Then County Commission Chair and DAR Member Natalia Macker underscored how important it is that we remember pioneers like Jackson who helped shape our historic roots.

“Today, we are recognizing and honoring ‘Davey’ Jackson with this beautiful plaque,” said Macker. “And I also want to encourage us to use this opportunity to reflect – I love objects like this because for every item we see that’s reminding us of someone whose name we know, we can think of all the people whose names we don’t know and all the stories that haven’t been told or that will never be told. As you celebrate the centennial of Teton County this year and approach the 250th anniversary of our country, I challenge all of us to dig into our own history and to look for those untold stories.”

Another member of the DAR Chapter explained that the term “Jackson’s Hole” came from the term in the Appalachian Mountains where many trappers came from, where they called the valleys “Hollers” or “Hollows.”

At the same time as dedicating a plaque in Jackson to “Davey” Jackson, the chapter is establishing a headstone on Jackson’s unmarked grave in Tennessee.

