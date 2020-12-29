JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-To avoid a costly, 80-mile trip to the Bonneville County, Idaho solid waste facility, the Town of Jackson is offering to compost residents’ Christmas trees for free.

People can bring their bare Christmas tree to the southwest corner of the Teton County Fairgrounds, near the recycling containers. The site will be accepting trees for free until January 31. Terra Firma will compost the trees locally.

All tinsel, ornaments, lights or anything else should remain on the tree.

The program is not for commercial property management or landscape companies. Those trees should be taken directly to the Trash Transfer Station at 5400 US Highway 89. Commercial businesses will pay standard yard-waste disposal fees.

Residents may also take their tree to the transfer station for free, although it will still have to be weighed.

