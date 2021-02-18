JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Town of Jackson is reporting a growing number of calls from people with frozen water pipes.

That in mind, the town is advising people how to avoid the problem and what to do if they have a problem anyway.

First, use your water supply frequently. Flowing water breaks up ice below freezing, while a lack of regular use could cause a risk of pipes freezing.

If you live in a very cold area, keep a small trickle of water flowing or dripping into a drain from the faucet farthest from the intake into your residence. A trickle the size of a pencil or straw is about right.

Keep the heat on to over 50 degrees and open cabinet doors under the kitchen and bathroom sinks.

If you plan to be away from home, have a friend or neighbor make sure your home is warm enough and dripping water. If you turn on faucets and no water comes out, do not try to use electrical appliances in the vicinity of standing water. Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or open flame. The heat of a hair dryer may be enough to thaw a frozen pipe. And, if you can’t get water running again, call a certified plumber.

If your pipes have frozen or burst, turn off the water at the main shut-off valve to the house. If you can’t find it, turn off the outside stop valve. Leave faucets turned on. If you can’t shut off the water at the main valve, call a certified plumber. And, if necessary, call the Public Works Department to have your connection valve shut off. In Jackson, that number is 307-733-3079.

And, once the pipes thaw out, make sure they are not cracked or split. If they are, contact a certified plumber. Contact your insurance agent if you sustain any damages.

