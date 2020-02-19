Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Jackson Police officer who rescued a man from the burning Rusty Parrot Lodge has been recognized with the Town of Jackson’s Medal of Bravery.

Officer Justin Lancaster was on duty November 18 when the fire call came in. He was the first on the scene, ahead of fire and rescue crews, and noticed one wall was completely engulfed in flame. He obtained a guest list for the hotel and began evacuating guests from the first two floors.

When he reached the third floor, he found the hotel was rapidly being consumed by fire, but crawled through the smoke to the last room, directly next to the fire. That is where he found the last guest asleep in his room. He successfully guided the man outside the building.

Police said that if Lancaster had not reached him, the man would have certainly died in the fire. According to the Town Council, “this exceptional act of courage is evidence of bravery, by showing both mental and moral fortitude in the face danger and injury, plus the selflessness by putting the safety of others above his own.”