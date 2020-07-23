Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-After 11 years in the post, Jackson Police Chief Todd Smith has announced he will retire effective August 23.

Smith joined the Jackson Police Department in 1991 as a Community Resource Officer. He graduated the Police Academy in 1992 and moved through the ranks as an officer and detective, becoming Interim Chief of Police in June 2009.

Town Manager Larry Pardee has named Sergeant Michelle Weber as Acting Chief. An FBI National Academy graduate, Weber holds a BA in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management. She went to work for the town in 1998 and has been in law enforcement since 2004.

“Sergeant Weber is ideally situated to assist the Town of Jackson during this interim period and will assist us in looking for ways to improve and push our standards higher,” said Pardee.

“I am honored to have had the chance to work along-side some truly incredible men and women who are always willing to be there for this community when they need them most.” Said Smith “I thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself.”