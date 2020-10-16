Jackson Police can provide more information at 307-733-1430. JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Police have begun to hang yellow reminder notices on the windshields of parked cars.

The notices let car owners know that beginning Sunday, November 1, winter parking restrictions will be in effect. The parking ban is a seasonal rule designed to help snow removal efforts by getting parked cars off the street.

The ban is in effect every night from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 through April 15, regardless of weather conditions.

Town maintenance officials say the only way snow can be efficiently and cost effectively cleared from lots and streets is if they have been cleared of vehicles. The consistent parking ban eliminates any guessing about the weather.

Overnight parking is permitted in the parking garage structure at Milward and Simpson. Parking is allowed there for up to 48 hours at a time.

Cars left on town streets between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. will be ticketed and could be towed.

The town is also reminding residents that snow removal on sidewalks is their responsibility, although the town provides some assistance on the sidewalks in the downtown core and along Broadway Avenue.

If you’re setting out a garbage can, wait until after 7 a.m. on garbage days to set it out. And, residents are reminded not to park in driveways in a way that might stick out onto the sidewalk or right of way.

If you have questions, contact Jackson Police at 307-733-1430.