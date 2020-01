News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Police are investigating a break-in and burglary at the AT & T Store at around 3:53 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers contacted management and determined a number of cell phones had been stolen.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage as investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Jackson Police at 307-733-1430. Anonymous tips may also be left at Jackson Hole Crimestoppers at 307-733-5148.