Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Police are investigating four cases of voyeurism and sexual battery that were reported around the same neighborhood of East Kelly Avenue.

According to police, two of the cases involve women who were touched in a sexual manner while in their homes by an unknown person.

In another case, they said a woman was followed, then approached by an unknown man in the dark. She said her purse was grabbed, but she held onto it and ran away.

In the most recent case, police said a man was seen outside the window of a woman’s home. The man yelled at him and he ran away.

Police are asking residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked at all times, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity immediately, especially after dark.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Russ Ruschill or Detective Jason Figueroa at 307-733-1430 or the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 307-733-2331.