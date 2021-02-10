JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Police officers, Teton County Sheriff’s deputies and Jackson Fire/EMS personnel responded to the Hole Bowl restaurant to investigate a fight in progress Sunday around 10:56 p.m.

The investigation revealed a significant bar fight led to a few of the participants receiving major injuries.

As officers investigated the incident, they were left with conflicting versions of events. The scene was chaotic, and one person was arrested for criminal provocation due to his un-ending pursuit of other combatants.

Jackson Police detectives began conducting interviews and collecting evidence Monday morning.

Detectives discovered there is no video evidence from inside or outside of the establishment. They also discovered multiple punches were thrown but are currently concentrating on two individuals involved in the melee.

Police said one individual allegedly struck another male in the back of the head with either a beer bottle or glass mug. The male who was struck suffered a serious laceration.

The police department is reaching out to anyone who was at the Hole Bowl before, during or after the fight. Deputies are also seeking any cell phone or other video, audio or photographs anyone took during the fight.

If you have any information, contact Jackson Police at 307-733-1430. You may remain anonymous if you wish.

