JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center will be reducing operational hours effective June 1 due to staffing constraints.

Beginning June 1, the Recreation Center hours will be Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Recreation Center will be closed Sunday.

Teton County said it apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s patience as they recruit staff.

Officials said the plan is to return to normal service levels once additional staff is hired and trained.

