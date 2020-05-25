Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Town buildings will open to the public in Jackson Tuesday.

The reopening will come with social distancing measures in place. The public is encouraged to continue conducting business by alternative methods whenever possible.

A drop box is located outside of the Town Hall for utility payments.

Town Council meetings will continue to be broadcast via Web Ex and open to the public virtually. Council Chambers will also be open for public participation while meetings are in progress, again, with appropriate social distancing parameters.

The town is encouraging the use of cloth facial coverings and suggesting only one person from a household to conduct business.

For general questions please contact the main phone line of the Town Hall at (307) 733-3932. Additional numbers for specific departments include the Jackson Police Department (307) 733- 1430, the Jackson Public Works Department (307) 733-3079, the Building and Planning Department (307) 733-0520, and START Bus (307) 733-4521.