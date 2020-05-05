JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Town of Jackson staff has submitted a Fiscal Year 21 budget proposal that anticipates significant cuts in revenue.

Town officials said they expect a huge loss of sales tax revenue. The budget plan concentrates on providing core services that contribute to health, safety and welfare of citizens and visitors and preserving the town Comprehensive Plan, focused on the community’s vision for long-term ecosystem stewardship, growth management, and quality of life.

To do that, the town will dip into its reserve funds for $4.8 million. The budget anticipates sales and lodging tax will be down 50%, or roughly, $7.1 million. That leaves a $3.7 million deficit, which is 21% of the town’s annual budget. Reductions will be made in capital expenditures and a 23% reduction in program services.

Staff said the budget would ensure acceptable, although reduced levels of service. The biggest cuts will come in the biggest budgets, meaning Town Police, Public Works, and START. Reductions also include cutting and freezing nine full-time equivalent employees.

Councilman Jonathan Schectner expressed concern about the budget’s reliance on reserve funds. “I am looking at this in terms of what could happen in 2022. The methods in place here, in terms of drawing down reserves, are not things we can continue to do. We can rely heavily on reserves for one year, but we will not have near that amount to use again. We must look at this as a one-off budget that will get us through 2021 and then to keep working on positioning the Town to get through the years after that. With that context, I am comfortable proceeding for now, but as we

continue these discussions need to consider if more cuts are necessary.”

Mayor Pete Muldoon encouraged the council to consider what can be trimmed to protect those reserves. He called for a line-by-line review of potential budget cuts.