JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Residential water rates are going up in Jackson.
Last year, the town created a 10-member volunteer group to study how the town charges for water and wastewater.
Following that study, the town council approved the committee’s recommendations.
The committee found an estimated $24 million in water and sewer infrastructure investment will be necessary over the next 10 years.
That means on July 1, customers will notice changes in their monthly bills.
