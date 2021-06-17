JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Residential water rates are going up in Jackson.

Last year, the town created a 10-member volunteer group to study how the town charges for water and wastewater.

Following that study, the town council approved the committee’s recommendations.

The committee found an estimated $24 million in water and sewer infrastructure investment will be necessary over the next 10 years.

That means on July 1, customers will notice changes in their monthly bills.​

