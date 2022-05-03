IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Jake Eilander was supposed to appear in court Tuesday morning, but his hearing has been rescheduled.

The 37-year-old is facing charges of second degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed 44-year-old Ulises Rangel on March 30 outside a fitness center in Idaho Falls.

Eilander is currently behind bars in the Bonneville County Jail with bail set at $350,000.

If convicted, he could be facing life in prison.

The new date for his preliminary hearing is June 8.

