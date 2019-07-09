James Patterson: Epstein case worse than Weinstein, Cosby allegations, others during #MeToo era

Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged crimes are worse than the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and those comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of, and arguably the worst of the #MeToo era, according to best-selling author James Patterson.

Patterson, who wrote a book on Epstein — “Filthy Rich: The Billionaire’s Sex Scandal–The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein,” discussed the disgraced financier’s accused acts during an interview on “The Daily Briefing” on Tuesday.

Epstein was charged this week with sex trafficking and conspiracy during the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty on Monday in New York City federal court.

“It’s horrifying… these are girls, allegedly hundreds of girls,” Patterson told host Dana Perino while discussing the charges against Epstein. The veteran author then told Perino he had been told personally that President Trump kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after learning of an alleged incident with a staff member.

“There were some complaints about Epstein at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. “I spoke to the head of the spa there. I said, ‘did you ever meet Epstein?’ She said, ‘oh yes… he was inappropriate with some of the younger women there.’

“She said she went to Trump and he threw him out of the club.”

Patterson told Perino that hundreds of people have come up to him and thanked him for writing his book on Epstein. The author also speculated that Epstein would get significant time behind bars, saying: I would be surprised if Epstein didn’t spend a fair amount of time in jail.”

Epstein’s case has created a flurry of media coverage and prompted questions about others’ relationships with the accused sex offender.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he was “not a fan” of Epstein, despite making comments in the past praising the wealthy hedge fund manager.

During a meeting in the Oval Office with the emir of Qatar, the president was asked about his relationship with the 66-year-old Epstein.

“I know him, just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said. “People in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach.”

“I had a falling out with him a long time ago,” Trump continued. “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan. I was not a fan of his. That I can tell you. I was not a fan.”

Back in 2002, when New York Magazine was profiling Epstein, Trump touted their relationship.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump reportedly said. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Epstein and Trump were said to have been friends—something the president’s legal team has denied.

Epstein was also once friends with former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Clinton on Monday released a statement acknowledging that he had taken a total of four trips on Epstein’s private jet, but said he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes” linked to Epstein.

Separately, claims in court showed that Trump may have flown on the jet at least once as well.

On “Daily Briefing,” Patterson said nobody knew of Epstein’s alleged crimes, despite him being a well-known figure.

“Nobody knew. You can’t do something like that. If anybody knows — I have friends in town right now. They live on the street. They didn’t know. They lived two houses away,” he said.

The best-selling author then said he believes Clinton did not know, and he “knows Trump didn’t know.”

“The victims described herein were as young as 14 years old at the time they were abused…and were, for various reasons, often particularly vulnerable to exploitation,” prosecutors wrote in court documents. “Epstein intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Epstein allegedly created and maintained a “vast network” and operation from 2002 “up to and including” at least 2005 that enabled him to “sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls” in addition to paying victims to recruit other underage girls.

Prosecutors also allege Epstein “worked and conspired with others, including employees and associates” who helped facilitate his conduct by contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with him at his mansions in New York City and Palm, Beach, Fla.

Victims would be paid hundreds of dollars in cash by either Epstein or one of his associates or employees, according to prosecutors. Epstein also allegedly “incentivized his victims” to become recruiters by paying the victim-recruiters hundreds of dollars for each girl brought to him.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.