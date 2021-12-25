REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Not everybody was able to spend the Christmas holiday this year. JB’s restaurant was open Saturday to give warm fresh meals to the few customers who came in today. While it was hard on the staff to be a way from their families on the holiday.

Megan Kiser a greeter for the restaurant said “I wish I was with my family. But I mean, I like working here too, because the employees are also like my family.” Laughter filled the air of the restaurant as staff and some of those customers that came in.

Michael Potter the assistant manager said while it was challenging for him and his staff to be away from their families on the holiday they were all happy and glad to be at the restaurant and spread Christmas cheer to everyone that came in that day. “With the staff and the people that we have, we just feel like we’re really helping and assisting the community and look forward to many more years.”

Hyrum Lowry one of the cooks on staff today said “people are going to remember that food and like coming to Christmas here and eating that good breakfast. And so being the one who makes the food that people are going to remember is pretty, pretty awesome”

The staff of the restaurant today said they were all happy to give back to the community that has given them so much. They also hoped they would be able to continue to help the community for years to come.

