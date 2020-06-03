Idaho Politics

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK0 – Jefferson County Republicans selected Shayne Young for County Commission District 1. He had 1,728 votes to Brian Farnsworth, 1,233.

In District 22, Scott B. Hancock had 1,767 to Ty Belnap’s 1,157.

In the race for County Prosecutor, Mark Taylor had 1,652 to Paul Gary Butikoer’s 1,301.

In the race for District 35 Seat A State Representative, Jerald Raymond had 1,665 to Karey Hanks’ 1,319.