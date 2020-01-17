RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Jefferson County man is recovering after falling through the ice on the Snake River. It happened at around 3:13 p.m. near the Lorenzo Boat Dock.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said William Windes, 56, was pulled from the river and treated on the scene. His wife said he fell through the ice and his clothing was dragging him down.

Officials said Windes’ dog fell through the ice, and the man went onto it to rescue the animal. Both he and the dog survived without injury.

Sheriff Steve Anderson advises the ice is very unpredictable and dangerous at this time of year and that deadly hypothermia can set in quickly.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central QRU, Idaho Falls ambulance and Jefferson County Road and Bridge.

