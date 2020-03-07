Idaho Politics

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Gary Butikofer is seeking a second term as prosecutor.

“It’s been a privilege to represent the citizens of Jefferson County as their

Prosecuting Attorney; I would be humbled and honored to continue the legal efforts that have led to a stronger and safer community,” Butikofer said.

Butikofer has been an attorney for more than 26 years and is a Rigby native.

“Jefferson County is where I grew up and where my family’s roots are deep. I take my position as Prosecutor very seriously as I serve to protect our way of life and make Jefferson County an appealing, pleasant place for families and businesses to thrive,” Butikofer said.

Butikofer attended Boise State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and University of Idaho where he received a Juris Doctor. He also served in Active duty Army, the Idaho Army National Guard, and as a JAG (Judge Advocate General).