JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County residents came out Tuesday to decide on whether or not they should approve a proposed 80 million dollar bond that would fund eight different projects for the Jefferson School District 251, including a new middle school.

During the polling taking place at the school districts’ main offices in Rigby, Chief Judge for Rigby Precinct 4 Tonya Hillman says the turn out today was steady and encouraging.

“It’s nice to see a lot of voters. We don’t always have the best percentage turnout for our election,” Hillman said. “So when we have a steady influx of voters, it’s nice. We like having voters. So if if it’s something that’s important, which all elections are, then everyone should come vote.”

Jim Youngstrom came out to vote Tuesday. For him, it’s important to make sure his voice and other’s voices were heard.

“Well, your vote is so important because you don’t want just one small group of people making the decisions for everyone,” Youngstrom said. “And so it’s so nice to have a democracy where everyone can just put their say in it and let them know what how you feel.”

Youngstrom felt today’s school bond proposal was ill timed.

“They just built a school,” he said. “So I think they should hold off a little while before they build it.”

A sentiment echoed by another voter Todd Cordell.

For Cordell he says with the way the economy is the amount for the bond this is just not the right time for it.

“I think with all this recession and what we’re going through right now, it is not the proper time to be taxing people, having another levy,” Cordell said.

Micheal Robbins disagreed. He felt Tuesday’s vote came a good time. He says as Rigby continues to grow the community should try to plan ahead.

“It’s important with the growth of the community that we make sure that we we keep up with the needs,” Robbins said.

Everyone voting in Tuesday’s vote, felt that it was important to let their voice be heard and understood, no matter what happens with the vote. The results may come in late Tuesday evening you can find a link to them posted HERE.

