BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- A Jefferson County woman has pleaded guilty to charges of insurance fraud.

Callene Zink will be sentenced April 20 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Rigby.

According to the Idaho Department of Insurance, Zink purchased an auto policy online with Esurance on December 28, 2017. The next day, she called Esurance to confirm both of her vehicles were covered.

On January 7, 208 Zink submitted an online claim stating that one of her vehicles, a 2012 Dodge Ram, was hit by a deer while her husband was driving on January 5, 2018. The claim was for damage done to the front of the vehicle.

The insurance company noticed inconsistencies in her outline of events. She ultimately admitted to the Department of Insurance that the damage to the vehicle happened before she purchased the insurance.

“Insurance fraud is a felony and a major contributor to rising insurance prices for everyone—especially consumers,” says Director Dean Cameron. “Insurance fraud costs the average American family between $400 and $700 every year in the form of increased insurance premiums.”

According to Idaho code, the charge carries a possible maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 fine.