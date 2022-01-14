RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to a high number of staff absences, all schools in Jefferson School District 251 will be closed Friday, January 14.

School activities will continue as scheduled unless participants are notified.

There will be no school on Monday, January 17, for a teacher professional day.

School will resume for all students on Tuesday, January 18.

Visit the employment website if you would like to be a substitute teacher in the district.

The post Jefferson School District 251 to be closed Friday appeared first on Local News 8.