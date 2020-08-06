Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Jefferson Joint School District 251 Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2020-2021 Back to School Plan and Activities Plan at a special board meeting Wednesday.

The district will be open with safety and health protocols in place to mitigate and limit the spread of COVID-19.

To make each of these possible scenarios easy to remember and implement, they have each been assigned a color: minimal risk which is green, moderate risk which is yellow, high risk which is orange and critical risk which is red.

You can view the full plan HERE.