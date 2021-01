Midway Elementary, 4th grade teacher, Maryann Johnson

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 employees received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Broulim’s Pharmacy and district nurses administered the vaccinations.

District Office, Keith Scholes, Director of Technology

Rigby High School, Ag teacher, Robert Hale

District Nurses administering the vaccine.

Superintendent Martin encourages everyone to wear a mask, social distance and continue working together to reduce the rates of community spread.

