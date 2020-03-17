Coronavirus Coverage

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Due to the school closure, Jefferson School District will be offering Grab-N-Go lunches and next day breakfast to children 1-18 years of age.

Children must be present to participate.

The program begins March 18 – March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then continues March 30.

You can get food at the following locations: