Coronavirus Coverage
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Due to the school closure, Jefferson School District will be offering Grab-N-Go lunches and next day breakfast to children 1-18 years of age.
Children must be present to participate.
The program begins March 18 – March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then continues March 30.
You can get food at the following locations:
- Early Childhood Center at 260 W. Main Street
- Midway Elementary at 623 N. 3500 E.
- Roberts Elementary at 682 N. 2858 E.
- Cottonwood Elementary 3955 E. 200 N. Look for the school bus.
Education / Local News / News / Top Stories