RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- Jefferson School DIstrict 251 is talking about the safety measures and improvements they’ve made in the past year since the May 6th shooting at Rigby Middle School.

Superintendent Chad Martin sent the following email to parents in the district Thursday.

“Throughout the school year, we continue to create a safe school environment for our students and staff. Violence in our schools is not acceptable, not at all, not ever. We are committed to provide regular and ongoing safety training, to ensure our schools are places where students can feel secure.

It is important to remember that our students, parents, and staff are the first line of defense. We rely on our entire school community to inform school or district administrators if they are aware of any threat, so that it can be thoroughly investigated. We take all reports seriously.

There are ongoing efforts to train staff to identify, assess, refer, and support students who may be struggling. Defined procedures exist that specify how we will communicate with responders, parents, staff, and community members.

Below is the list of items we have been working on this year to increase safety:

-The district hired a Safety Coordinator to assist with updating building safety and security plan procedures.

-Two additional resource officers have been hired for a total of four officers in the district. Resource officers provide security for schools and develop cooperative, trusting relationships with students and staff.

-A parent safety committee has been providing suggestions and recommendations to the district.

-Every school is developing safety/security teams that monitor student behavior, implement interventions, and examine facility safety.

-The prosecuting attorney, district counselors, and administrators have been developing threat/risk assessment indicators for parents and district staff. These indicators will help us recognize concerning behaviors.

-The district received a grant through Blue Cross of Idaho to add additional mental health counselors in the district.

-Secondary schools have hired additional safety monitors to supervise parking lots and hallways during school hours.

-Students and staff practice lockdown drills each trimester with law enforcement officers.

-Visitor check-in procedures have been established. Guests must sign in at the front reception desk and wear a school visitor badge or identification.

-Classroom doors are locked, and schools have automatic exterior door locking systems.

-The district uses automated lighting control technology to ensure visibility in walkways and dark areas around our schools.

-School administrators and teachers have access to the RAVE Emergency Notification System app. The system is connected to the local 911 system at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

-Students and parents have access to the STOPit app. The app provides a way for students to anonymously report concerns that could potentially interfere with safety.

–Hope Squad has been implemented in all of the schools. Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program. This evidence-based program changes how schools approach mental health and suicide prevention. Hope Squad members are trained to be aware of their peers and watch for warning signs.

-The district provided a screening of the film Screenagers NEXT Chapter to share information with parents and students on the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and what can be done in our schools and home to help students build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age.

In the event of an emergency, we will communicate with parents via our School Messenger system. Please be sure we have your updated email and telephone numbers in our database. Please sign up to receive our text messages.

School safety is everyone’s responsibility. Thank you for doing your part to ensure our schools are safe places where students can learn and grow in a caring environment.”

