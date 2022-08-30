RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 started school Tuesday, and teachers, staff and students were ecstatic about being back in school.

Staff and teachers said they are excited to have students back in their building bringing life to the new school year.

On the first day of school, Farnsworth Middle School drama teacher Mr. Crasper says he’s excited to continue to help students on their journey of discovery.

“We’re really excited to have them back. Just let them explore and get to know. You know, middle school kids are always trying to figure out where they belong and where they fit in. And it’s just a great opportunity to to help them on that journey,” Casper said.

A sentiment many representatives in the district echoed.

“The energy this morning was pretty high. So and the principals, we’ve been here for a while, so we like company. We like the kids to come back and the teachers have come back,” Farnsworth Middle School Principle Barry Parkes said.

“Students just breathe life into the building. And so it was fun to walk in today and feel the excitement of the kids. And yeah, that’s why we’re here. So, yeah, we’re excited to have them back,” D251 Superintendent Chad Martin said.

“We had back to school night last night and the kids were coming in with their supplies, in their backpacks, and they were super excited to meet their teachers and and bring their stuff,” D251 Elementary Education Director Michele Southwick said.

“As soon as the bell rang, they had so much excitement and they really knew their schedules and and just tell the energy that’s in the building, that feeling and lots of smiles on their faces and really working hard to get their lockers open and things like that,” D251 Secondary Education Director Sherry Simmons said.

However, there’s something different about this school year for the Jefferson School District.

“l, we already had some good plans in place before, but this is just taking it to a whole other level. The overall response from our staff here was extremely positive. I think the underlying things that I’ve been hearing were just empowerment. So they feel that the decision making abilities are much better and this they just felt so much more empowered,” Parkes said.

The new program empowering teachers the district is called Alice: Alert, Lockdown, Inform Counter and Evacuate, Parkes said.

A lert – Get the word out! Use clear, concise language to convey the type and specific location of the event.

– Get the word out! Use clear, concise language to convey the type and specific location of the event. L ockdown – We will continue to lockdown students in secure areas.

– We will continue to lockdown students in secure areas. I nform – Communicate the violent intruder’s location and direction in real time. Use clear, concise language to convey the type and specific location of the event.

– Communicate the violent intruder’s location and direction in real time. Use clear, concise language to convey the type and specific location of the event. C ounter – Not to be confused with fighting, this step involves creating noise, movement, distance, and distraction, and would be used only when other options are not possible.

– Not to be confused with fighting, this step involves creating noise, movement, distance, and distraction, and would be used only when other options are not possible. E vacuate – Use safe and strategic evacuation techniques to get people out of harm’s way. Understand how your current environment impacts your ability to evacuate and discover the safest ways to do so.

Crasper says as parents entrust their children to him and his colleagues every day, this training allows him to “have the ability to make choices. I mean, parents trust us with their kids every day. And with this training, the districts trust us to make the best decisions in emergency situation. Plus having it on your mind, knowing what you can do, then you’re more prepared that if you have to use it, you can.”

He says the new safety program is more about giving students life skills while keeping them safe.

“It takes time away from teaching, but it’s important to give them those life skills and and to feel like you’re not you know, it’s not a you’re not a victim of you’re not just stuck that you have you have choices and and that that even the kids are smart and they know and can know what what would work and won’t work.”

He says it can be applied to situations outside of the school as well.

“Schools is one situation, but there’s many situations where you might find yourself that’s emergency and being able to keep a level head and think through the possibilities, the choices to keep yourself safe and other people safe. It’s a good thing for them to learn.”

Parkes says the preparation that goes into will be a big help.

“As we train the students just being better prepared and so that they know what to do in case of an intruder or some type of evacuation. I think that’s the huge part of it, is just being better prepared, being able to make decisions and having that empowerment to do what you need to do to protect yourself and all of our staff.”

Superintendent Martin says although the recent school shooting was an influence in to creating the program, it’s more just a response to the state of the world currently.

“It’s about safety and it’s also all schools. It’s on their mind right now. So, yeah, I don’t know if that’s necessarily in response specifically to the incident we had or just the the world that we live in now. You know, across the country, it’s not just the schools, it’s the malls and supermarkets and concert venues and churches and really, this program is a life skill that can be applied to any of those venues.”

Martin says parents are also excited about the program.

“The parents that I’ve got responses from, yeah, I’ve got positive responses and parents that are in our meetings as far as that, teachers that have kids, we had a board member that has students in our school. Their response has been very positive as well because again, it’s just the next step in keeping our kids safe,” he said.

He does say more information will go to the parents as the program continues.

Simmons says teachers are just excited for this new avenue they’ll have to keep kids safe.

“Teachers have said multiple times that they just feel really good about the training that they’ve had this year for safety and they’re excited to teach their kids how to proceed when we have a lockdown or anything else that comes up. And so I’m excited for the kids to learn those skills and really use them in our drills situations, but they would be available to them, you know, in any situation.”

She says that teachers now have multiple options to go through.

“They have options and different ways of approaching situations now. And it’s not just one solution. And so knowing that, I think it just makes them feel more confident that they there are certain things that they can do and they can make choices depending on the information that they have.”

The ALICE program is impacting the elementary schools in a unique way as well.

“So we typically do a couple of evacuation drills a year and practice lockdown procedures. But with the ALICE training now, elementary teachers have the ability to barricade their doors in addition to locking them down. And the feedback we got during the elementary training is that they feel empowered and not just like they’re sitting ducks behind a locked door, hoping that nobody will break in,” Southwick said

She says they take the responsibility of watching their students seriously and now the options they have are comforting for the teachers.

“It is a big responsibility. And we did train the elementary teachers on evacuation and counter, but the likelihood of them using it is is pretty low just with elementary kids to try to evacuate. You know, if you have five year olds, you’ve got to make sure that they’re actually with you. And so their number one go to will still be to lock down, but to barricade the door in addition to two locking it.”

She says safety trainings like this isn’t why they got into teachers but it is just as important as teaching them math.

“It’s it’s not something you like to think about, especially as an elementary teacher. You go into education to teach the kids reading and math and art and those kinds of things, not how to protect themselves in an emergency necessarily. But we know how important it is. Just like we teach kids what to do in a fire, stop, drop and roll, or we talk to them about, you know, staying away from people they don’t know.” She added “Stranger danger. So this is just another life skill that we’re going to be teaching them. And we’ll do that specific teaching once we get the curriculum for the K-5 students.”

Martin says while the program has been presented to teachers and they have been trained students haven’t seen it yet. He says they hope to introduce it sometime next week.

The post Jefferson School District starts school prepared with new safety program appeared first on Local News 8.