RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin announced Friday all schools in the district will also be closed Monday.

He said in a letter,” In meeting with these professionals, it was recommended that we use Monday as a day to prepare staff for students returning to the classroom on Tuesday, May 11th. Therefore, all schools in Jefferson School District #251 will not be in session for students on Monday, May 10th.”

If a student has an emergency (such as medicine) and needs something from the school, Prinicipal Richard Howard said to call the school Friday and leave a voice message. They will return calls as soon as possible.

Students may pick up their backpacks and personal belonging starting Monday, May 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To facilitate this, they are asking students with last names starting with the following letters come at these times:

A-F between 12:00 to 1:00

G-K between 1:00 to 2:00

L-P between 2:00 to 3:00

Q-Z between 3:00 to 4:00

You can view the full letter from the superintendent below.

Dear Parents, Staff and Community:

I want to thank you for the outpouring of love and support we have received from our community. The events that took place yesterday are something that every educator and parent fears and hopes never to experience. However, tragedy seems to bring out the good in many and that is definitely the case with our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Because it is difficult to predict how anyone will react to a traumatic event, the best we can do is to be supportive and responsive to our students and their varied responses. Some students will have no reaction; some will be upset or anxious to some degree. Some may not have even heard of the event and others will have been immersed in the coverage on social media. We are prepared for a wide range of possible situations. For those students and staff who are having reactions to this event, we will have mental health support available throughout the district from counselors, social workers and other emotional health professionals. Our school nurses will also be ready to assist as needed for health concerns that may arise. Teachers, school administrators and support staff play an important role in helping students recover from traumatic events. Simply returning to school promotes the welfare of children and families. District administration have met with mental health agencies and school counselors today to develop a plan to prepare teachers and staff in anticipation of our students return to school. In meeting with these professionals, it was recommended that we use Monday as a day to prepare staff for students returning to the classroom on Tuesday, May 11th. Therefore, all schools in Jefferson School District #251 will not be in session for students on Monday, May 10th. I cannot adequately put into words the appreciation we have for our local emergency response agencies throughout Eastern Idaho. Our relationship with these agencies is invaluable. They are true professionals that acted quickly and appropriately to address the situation and provided leadership and support throughout the crisis. To support you in answering questions or concerns your child may have, please use the following link to access some helpful information from the Association of National School Psychologists:

www.nasponline.org/children-and-violence With heartfelt gratitude,

Chad Martin-Superintendent

