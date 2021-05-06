RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 251 will not have school Friday.

The district said all schools will be closed, but counselors will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rigby High School.

School will resume on Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff and Jefferson School District Superintendent will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. You can watch it HERE.

You can view our previous story HERE.

