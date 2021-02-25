Google Earth Jefferson County School District Office

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Jefferson School Board in Rigby has voted to return the district to a normal, five-day school week beginning with the third trimester, March 8.

The board revisited its policy during a work session Wednesday night.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Chad Martin stated there have been only two positive cases of Covid-19 this week. Only 20 students, district-wide, have been remote learning due to exposure.

“We hope this is one more step to getting back to a normal way of life and providing stability and support for our students,” said Martin.

The board will continue to monitor Covid-19 cases and revisit its “Stay In School Plan” as needed.

The post Jefferson schools to return to 5-day schedule appeared first on Local News 8.