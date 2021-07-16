MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park Foundation and Grand Teton National Park have launched the public beta version of the Jenny Lake Explorer App.

It was developed and published by Grand Teton National Park Foundation and will be available soon on app stores.

As you explore the Jenny Lake area, you can complete multiple interactive activities on a smartphone or tablet app. The experiences integrate with onsite exhibits, discovery trail and lake overlooks.

“We look forward to young visitors connecting with Jenny Lake in meaningful, memorable ways through this modern digital application,” Grand Teton National Park Foundation President Leslie Mattson said. “We are grateful for AT&T’s generous support to help make this vision a reality.”

Grand Teton National Park Foundation worked with the National Park Service, University of Maryland KidsTeam, Teton County Recreation District, and Grand Teton National Park to host a two-day discovery workshop. Kids, researchers, rangers, and technologists worked together to develop ideas for the app on site at Jenny Lake.

“Grand Teton looks forward to welcoming and engaging young people as the next generation of park stewards through the new Jenny Lake Explorer app. This app will add a whole new dimension to their park experience and create meaningful connections to Grand Teton and its valuable resources,” Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said.

This modern, digital extension of educational displays at Jenny Lake was made possible by Grand Teton National Park Foundation through a generous grant of $250,000 from AT&T. The gift was part of the Jenny Lake Renewal Project—a multi-million-dollar public-private partnership that renewed the park’s most popular destination.

Visit the Grand Teton National Park website for the link to download the public beta version of the Jenny Lake Explorer app.

The post Jenny Lake Explorer digital app experience now available appeared first on Local News 8.